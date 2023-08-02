One dead, multiple injured in tragic bus-truck collision

Multiple casualties were reported this afternoon (Aug 02) after a passenger bus collided with a truck in Thulhiriya area.

The bus belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) had been travelling from Ambepussa to Alawwa when it collided head-on with a truck transporting a load of cement that came from the opposite direction.

According to the police, one woman has died while 15 others sustained injuries. The wounded are receiving medical attention at the Warakapolice Base Hospital.

The driver of the truck has been placed under arrest over the fatal accident.

Meanwhile, Warakapola Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.