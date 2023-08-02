Number of injured in Thulhiriya bus-truck collision increases

The number of injured individuals in the tragic passenger bus accident that took place this afternoon (Aug 02) in Thulhiriya.

According to the police, one woman has died while 22 others sustained injuries. The wounded are receiving medical attention at the Warakapolice Base Hospital.

Among them, 03 individuals whose condition was critical have been referred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased woman has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of the Guruwala area of Dompe.

The bus belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) had been travelling from Ambepussa to Alawwa when it collided head-on with a truck transporting a load of cement that came from the opposite direction.

The driver of the truck has been placed under arrest over the fatal accident.

Meanwhile, Warakapola Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.