Gazette issued on water tariffs revision

August 3, 2023   07:44 am

The Extraordinary Gazette notification pertaining to the revision of water tariffs has been published, thereby increasing the water tariffs with effect from August 01.

The notice was issued by the Minister of Water Supply and State Infrastructure Development, Jeevan Thondaman, under Section 84 of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board Law No. 02 of 1974.

Water tariffs have been increased by this revision based on the number of units used. However, it is stated that there has been no increase in the water tariffs of Samurdhi beneficiaries and estate houses in this tariff revision.

The water tariff for all other sectors has been increased and the domestic water tariff has also been increased from Rs. 20 per unit for the first 05 units to Rs. 60 per unit in the new tariff revision.

Meanwhile that the water tariffs of public water taps, garden water taps, government schools, religious places, government-approved charities, government institutions and government hospitals have also been increased in this year’s tariff revision.

In addition to raising the tariff charged for a unit, the monthly service charges has also been raised in this revision.

The water tariffs were last increased on the 01st of September 2022.

In addition to the water tariffs, the sewerage charges of the consumers have also been revised with effect from 01 August 2023.

Accordingly, the water tariff has been increased as follows:

 

Domestic use: 

0 - 5 unit charge Rs.60 & monthly charge Rs.300 

6 - 10 unit charge Rs.80 & monthly charge Rs.300

11 - 15 unit charge Rs.100 & monthly charge Rs.300

 

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board Law No. 02 of 1974 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

