The prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas cylinders are due to be revised tomorrow (04 August).

Accordingly, the Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka, Mr. Muditha Peiris stated that the relevant announcement on revised prices will be made tomorrow morning.

He explained that the prices of domestic LP gas are being revised in light of the fact that the world market price of LP gas has increased by over USD 85 per metric tonne.