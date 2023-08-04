Litro to announce revised LP gas prices today

Litro Gas Lanka is slated to announce its price revision of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders today (Aug 04).

As part of the monthly price revision based on the pricing formula, the rates pertaining to this month’s LP gas price amendment would thus be made public.

The chairman of the company, Muditha Peiris mentioned that the prices are being revised taking into account the fact that the world market price of LP gas has gone up by over USD 85 per metric tonne.

Litro Gas announced four consecutive price reductions thus far this year, and following last month’s price revision, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder was brought down to Rs. 2,892 and a 5kg cylinder to Rs. 1,198.