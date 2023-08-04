Litro to announce revised LP gas prices today

Litro to announce revised LP gas prices today

August 4, 2023   09:49 am

Litro Gas Lanka is slated to announce its price revision of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders today (Aug 04).

As part of the monthly price revision based on the pricing formula, the rates pertaining to this month’s LP gas price amendment would thus be made public.

The chairman of the company, Muditha Peiris mentioned that the prices are being revised taking into account the fact that the world market price of LP gas has gone up by over USD 85 per metric tonne.

Litro Gas announced four consecutive price reductions thus far this year, and following last month’s price revision, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder was brought down to Rs. 2,892 and a 5kg cylinder to Rs. 1,198.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Construction of Colombo Port's ECT Operations Building commences (English)

Construction of Colombo Port's ECT Operations Building commences (English)

Construction of Colombo Port's ECT Operations Building commences (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

LP gas prices to increase tomorrow (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Gazette issued on water tariffs revision (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka intends to conclude debt restructuring process in September - Semasinghe (English)

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

Consumer speak out over ' unbearable ' bills after latest water tariff hike

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.03

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa

Farmers reiterate demand to release water from Samanala Wewa Reservoir to Udawalawa

Further details revealed on motive behind murder of youth in Kaduwela

Further details revealed on motive behind murder of youth in Kaduwela