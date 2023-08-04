Dr. P.A. Kiriwandeniya appointed chancellor of Wayamba University

August 4, 2023   03:54 pm

Dr. P.A. Kiriwandeniya, the founder of Sanasa Movement, has been appointed as the Chancellor of Wayamba University of Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Accordingly, Dr. Kiriwandeniya will be in office as Wayamba University’s chancellor for a period of five years with immediate effect.

Dr. Kiriwandeniya graduated from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura in 1965 and was awarded a Doctorate from the University of Ruhuna for yeoman services rendered by him to uplift the cooperative movement in Sri Lanka.

He is a special recipient of the Vishwaprasadani Presidential Award in 1996, one of Sri Lanka’s highest and most prestigious national honours.

He has served as the Director of Education at Sarvodaya Movement, the Deputy Director of the National Heritage Programme, the Chairman of Asian Confederation of Credit Unions (ACCU), the Vice Chair of Asia & Oceania Association (AOA) of International Cooperative & Mutual Insurance Federation (ICMIF), the Director of the People’s Bank, the Director of the Regional Development Bank, the President of National Institute of Cooperative Management and the President of National Cooperative Council of Sri Lanka.

