Mihintale Rajamaha Viharayas outstanding electricity bill settled - Sajith

August 4, 2023   05:16 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says Mihintale Rajamaha Viharaya’s outstanding electricity bill to the tune of Rs. 4.1 million has been settled.

In a media statement, the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) slammed the government for disconnecting the power supply to the sacred area of Mihintale for non-payment of electricity tariffs.

It is reported that Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) disconnected the power supply to the area after prior notice.

Premadasa, in his statement, said the main opposition managed to settle the Rs. 4.1 million in arrears on the electricity bill with the support of SJB members and donations from philanthropists, just two days after visiting the chief incumbent of Mihintale Rajamaha Viharaya and looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, a group of foreign tourists, who were visiting the Mihintale Rajamaha Viharaya last night, have climbed the rock using torch lights as they had not been aware of the power outage in the area.

