The Supreme Court, after holding a hearing on the constitutionality of the bill on contempt of a court, a tribunal or an institution which was tabled in parliament by the government, has forwarded its confidential determination to the Speaker of Parliament.

Petitions that had been filed by five parties including journalist Tharindu Jayawardena, Colombo Bar Association and Sri Lanka Bar Association (BASL) challenging the relevant bill, were taken up before the three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Murdu Fernando, Shiran Gunaratne and Achala Wengappul on Thursday (03) and Friday (04).

Accordingly, Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General and also the petitioning party, completed presenting of facts today.

Later, the judge bench announced that its confidential conclusion on the constitutionality of the Bill would be forwarded to the Speaker of the Parliament.

However, the petitioners allege that the relevant bill, which has been tabled in the parliament, violates the fundamental human rights mentioned in the constitution.

Therefore, the petitioning party seeks an order declaring that the relevant bill needs to be passed in the parliament by majority votes in favour and also through a referendum.