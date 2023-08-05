Special notice for motorists using Kegalle-Avissawella road

Vehicular movement on the Kegalle-Avissawella road will be restricted tonight (Aug 05) in view of the annual procession of Kabulumulla Rajamaha Paththini Dewalaya, the police say.

The procession is scheduled to parade the streets from Kabulumulla Rajamaha Paththini Dewalaya to Wendala Temple from 9:00 p.m. today until 3:00 a.m. on Sunday (Aug 06).

The police mentioned that vehicular movement on the Kegalle-Avissawella road will be limited during this period to facilitate the procession.

Accordingly, motorists and pedestrians are urged to use alternative routes for the time being.