No requests received from CEB for electricity tariff revision  PUCSL

August 5, 2023   01:32 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that they are yet to receive a request from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) pertaining to the revision of electricity tariffs.

PUCSL Chairman Prof. Manjula Fernando stated this while commenting on a statement made by the Electricity Consumers’ Association on a Friday (04 August). 

Speaking on the matter, PUCSL Chairman Prof. Manjula Fernando explained that electricity tariff revisions are scheduled to take place twice a year, once in six months, and assured that there will be no such revision for a third time this year.

Secretary of the Association, Sanjeewa Dhammika, yesterday alleged that the CEB has sought the approval of PUCSL to increase the electricity tariffs again, in a bid to increase their revenue.

