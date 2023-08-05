Mattala Airport racks up losses over Rs. 42 billion in 5 years

As per a report of the National Audit Office (NAO), the total losses incurred by the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) between 2017 – 2022 amounted to Rs. 42.81 billion.

Accordingly, the report indicated that the airport’s operating costs for the year 2022 amounted to Rs. 2.03 billion, which is, in fact, 26 times higher than its income. The airport had meanwhile incurred a loss to the tune of Rs. 22.21 billion last year.

Furthermore, while a rough estimate of one million passengers were expected at the MRIA annually, the NAO report revealed that only a total of 11,577 passengers had travelled through the Mattala Airport last year, while only 103,324 passengers have travelled via MRIA between 2017 and 2022.

The project to initially develop the MRIA costed Rs. 36.56 billion, while Rs. 19 billion had been obtained in foreign loans for the project.

It was further stressed that the MRIA was, in fact a project initiated by the government, and not one which was decided by the Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.

Meanwhile NAO reports also revealed that the Batticaloa International Airport (BIA), which was opened in March 2018, has totaled an operating cost of Rs. 86 million over the past five years, however has failed to generate any income.