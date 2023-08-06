15 MW of wind power added to national grid in Mannar

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated that 15 Mega Watts of wind power was added to the national grid this morning (Aug 06) in Mannar.

In a tweet announcing this, Wijesekera mentioned that the wind power plant by WindForce and Hiruras Power with 06 wind turbines was constructed with local engineers and commissioned before the scheduled completion date.

Situated in the wind rich Mannar wind belt, this unique project marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy journey, WindForce PLC said.

With WindForce holding a 100% stake and a combined capacity of 15MW, this initiative further cements WindForce’s position as a leading player in the renewable energy sector, increasing their total installed capacity to an impressive 245.1 MW, the company said in a statement.

The Hiruras Wind Power Project reportedly consists of two phases: 10MW and 5 MW. The first phase of 10MW, was successfully commissioned on June 12, 2023, followed by the second phase of 5MW, which was commissioned on July 21, 2023, according to WindForce.

The completion of the Hiruras Power (Pvt) Ltd Wind Power Project in Mannar, Sri Lanka, stands as a remarkable achievement and a testament to the potential of renewable energy in the region, it said.

“As the world looks to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy, the successful completion of projects like Hiruras underscores the crucial role that innovation, determination, and dedication play in realizing a sustainable and environmentally responsible future”, it added.