Minister calls for report on cultivation damages due to looming drought

Minister calls for report on cultivation damages due to looming drought

August 7, 2023   10:44 am

The Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Agriculture and Agrarian Insurance Board to immediately commence the activities of assessing the condition of damage caused to rice cultivation as a result of the looming drought.

Amaraweera has given these instructions to the Chairman of the Agrarian Insurance Board, W.M.M.B. Weerasekera, following a discussion held with the representatives of the farmers in North Central Province at the Anuradhapura District Secretariat yesterday, the Agricultural Ministry said.

Minister Amaraweera has reportedly emphasized that even if compensation of Rs. 100,000 per hectare is granted for cultivation damages, it is not sufficient.

Meanwhile, he has stated that an amount of Rs. 1.7 billion was given for crop damages which occurred last year and that it is likely to increase this year.

Commenting on the matter following the discussion, Amaraweera stated to the media that they expect to submit the report of the damage caused to rice cultivation due to the drought condition to the President and to provide them with the compensation through the Agrarian Insurance Board.

“Currently we can only provide a compensation of Rs. 100,000 per hectare.”

“But in some areas the situation is different. So we have focused on increasing the amount.”

“Until then, we will provide the Rs. 100,000 compensation per hectare”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06

Govt to conduct only one school term test per year from 2024 - Minister (English)

Govt to conduct only one school term test per year from 2024 - Minister (English)

15 MW of wind power added to national grid in Mannar (English)

15 MW of wind power added to national grid in Mannar (English)

40 Sri Lankan students awarded full scholarships from China (English)

40 Sri Lankan students awarded full scholarships from China (English)

Can leasing companies seize vehicles just because installment payments are late?

Can leasing companies seize vehicles just because installment payments are late?

Govt. to conduct only one school term test per year starting from 2024 - Education Minister

Govt. to conduct only one school term test per year starting from 2024 - Education Minister