Drinking water shortages in 12 districts - DMC

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that 12 districts across the island are currently facing drinking water shortages, owing to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

The Director General of the DMC, Major General Sudantha Ranasinghe emphasized that around 48,000 families have been affected by the issue thus far.

“Arrangements are being made to distribute drinking water to nearly 156,000 affected individuals in 40 Divisional Secretariat Divisions within these 12 districts, using the bowsers attached to the Disaster Management Centre”, he said.

Mr. Ranasinghe, who mentioned that the animals have also been affected by the issue, expressed that responsible institutions such as Department of Forest Conservation and Wildlife Department are working to provide water through bowsers.

He further said that the government has spent around Rs. 2 million to provide drinking water within the last two weeks alone.

However, it is reported that a special programme has been initiated to distribute drinking water to hospitals in all the affected districts.