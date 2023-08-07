Drinking water shortages in 12 districts - DMC

Drinking water shortages in 12 districts - DMC

August 7, 2023   03:52 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that 12 districts across the island are currently facing drinking water shortages, owing to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

The Director General of the DMC, Major General Sudantha Ranasinghe emphasized that around 48,000 families have been affected by the issue thus far.

“Arrangements are being made to distribute drinking water to nearly 156,000 affected individuals in 40 Divisional Secretariat Divisions within these 12 districts, using the bowsers attached to the Disaster Management Centre”, he said.

Mr. Ranasinghe, who mentioned that the animals have also been affected by the issue, expressed that responsible institutions such as Department of Forest Conservation and Wildlife Department are working to provide water through bowsers.

He further said that the government has spent around Rs. 2 million to provide drinking water within the last two weeks alone.

However, it is reported that a special programme has been initiated to distribute drinking water to hospitals in all the affected districts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.07

Claims over Namal's unpaid electricity bill a conspiracy to slander Rajapaksa family  Sagara Kariyawasam

Claims over Namal's unpaid electricity bill a conspiracy to slander Rajapaksa family  Sagara Kariyawasam

15 MW wind power plant in Mannar completed by local engineers added to national grid

15 MW wind power plant in Mannar completed by local engineers added to national grid

FAO delivers over 8,000 Tonnes of Japan-funded fertilizer to support Sri Lanka's smallholder paddy farmers

FAO delivers over 8,000 Tonnes of Japan-funded fertilizer to support Sri Lanka's smallholder paddy farmers

Tragedy of Udawalawa Reservoir continues; drinking water shortages in 12 districts

Tragedy of Udawalawa Reservoir continues; drinking water shortages in 12 districts

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)