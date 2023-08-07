Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes
August 7, 2023 04:55 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to release the required amount of water from the Samanalawewa Reservoir to the Udawalawe Reservoir for agricultural purposes while finding alternative solutions for the national power requirement.
Accordingly, the relevant authorities have been informed to release water for agricultural purposes, says State Minister of Power and Energy D. V. Chanaka.