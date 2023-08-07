Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes

Cabinet nod to release water from Samanalawewa Reservoir for agricultural purposes

August 7, 2023   04:55 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to release the required amount of water from the Samanalawewa Reservoir to the Udawalawe Reservoir for agricultural purposes while finding alternative solutions for the national power requirement.

Accordingly, the relevant authorities have been informed to release water for agricultural purposes, says State Minister of Power and Energy D. V. Chanaka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.07

Claims over Namal's unpaid electricity bill a conspiracy to slander Rajapaksa family  Sagara Kariyawasam

Claims over Namal's unpaid electricity bill a conspiracy to slander Rajapaksa family  Sagara Kariyawasam

15 MW wind power plant in Mannar completed by local engineers added to national grid

15 MW wind power plant in Mannar completed by local engineers added to national grid

FAO delivers over 8,000 Tonnes of Japan-funded fertilizer to support Sri Lanka's smallholder paddy farmers

FAO delivers over 8,000 Tonnes of Japan-funded fertilizer to support Sri Lanka's smallholder paddy farmers

Tragedy of Udawalawa Reservoir continues; drinking water shortages in 12 districts

Tragedy of Udawalawa Reservoir continues; drinking water shortages in 12 districts

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.07

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

Not holding LG polls a serious issue for democracy - Mahinda Deshapriya (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.06