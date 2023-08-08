A three-member committee initiated an internal investigation into the complaints on allegations of sexual abuse of the female employees of the parliament’s Catering and Housekeeping Department.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse stated this in response to a question raised by MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna during the parliamentary session today.

The committee is chaired by Secretary-General of Parliament Kushani Anusha Rohanadeera.

The parliamentarian raised the matter in the parliament making reference to recent media reports about the female housekeeping staffers of the parliament being sexually abused by senior officials.



She went on to reveal that the victims had been forced by the senior officials, who were involved in the incidents, to sign written statements mentioning that such abuses had not taken place.

Wijerathna, stating that victims are now doubtful about the transparency of the investigation, called for strict action against those responsible.