Committee to probe alleged sexual abuse of parliaments female housekeeping staff

Committee to probe alleged sexual abuse of parliaments female housekeeping staff

August 8, 2023   03:09 pm

A three-member committee initiated an internal investigation into the complaints on allegations of sexual abuse of the female employees of the parliament’s Catering and Housekeeping Department.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse stated this in response to a question raised by MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna during the parliamentary session today.

The committee is chaired by Secretary-General of Parliament Kushani Anusha Rohanadeera.

The parliamentarian raised the matter in the parliament making reference to recent media reports about the female housekeeping staffers of the parliament being sexually abused by senior officials.
 
She went on to reveal that the victims had been forced by the senior officials, who were involved in the incidents, to sign written statements mentioning that such abuses had not taken place.

Wijerathna, stating that victims are now doubtful about the transparency of the investigation, called for strict action against those responsible.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

One dead, 60 schoolchildren hospitalised after fire at chemical factory in Kandana

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.08

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

More details revealed on Bambalapitya shooting involving Excise Dept. officers

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Three-hour power cuts may be needed if electricity is not purchased  Minister

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Releasing of water from Samanalawewa to Udawalawe Reservoir underway

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises

Nine arrested for forcibly entering CBSL premises

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm looms (English)

Thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm looms (English)