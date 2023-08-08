Sachin Tendulkar visits Sri Lanka schoolchildren as UNICEF regional goodwill ambassador

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited Sri Lanka in his role as the UNICEF South Asia Regional Goodwill Ambassador.

During his stay, Tendulkar paid a visit to UNICEF programmes in the Sabaragamuwa Province and met with children and parents impacted by the COVID-pandemic and the 2022 economic crisis.

Tendulkar recalled warm memories associated with Sri Lanka during his earlier visits, both as a cricketer and as part of his engagements with UNICEF in 2015. He lauded the efforts of all government and non-government organisations in their efforts towards bringing positive change despite challenging environments.

During the field mission, Tendulkar visited a preschool, supported by UNICEF’s ongoing mid-day school meal programme, and helped serve nutrient-rich food to children. Since August 2022, UNICEF’s midday meal programme has been providing nutritious meals to 50,000 preschool children in nearly 1,400 schools across the country. The meal programme has also helped boost preschool attendance.

“Children require a nutrient-rich diet and quality education to reach their full potential. By investing in their education and nutrition, we are not only investing in their future but also every country’s future,” said Tendulkar.

At another school Tendulkar visited, he observed teaching and learning activities for grade 3 children where many students shared their desire to stay in school and follow their dreams. Sachin then joined the senior schoolgirls and boys on the pitch for a game of cricket.

“The children I spoke with, are showing great tenacity, and their hope for a better future remains strong. We need to continue supporting them so they keep achieving their goals,” added Sachin.

Tendulkar also visited families living in plantations, to understand their lives better. As part of the support for economic recovery, UNICEF provided cash transfers to more than 110,000 families with children up to two years of age to buy nutritious foods and other vital supplies needed for their children.

Tendulkar also took time to speak to a group of young people from Sri Lanka, in a close ‘Cricket Catch-Ups’ session during which he shared his experiences growing up, in overcoming obstacles, remaining resilient and focused in pursuing his goal. These young people are a part of the UNICEF-supported Children’s Club network of the Department of Probation and Child Care Services.

Sachin Tendulkar was appointed as the first UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia in 2013. Since then, he has been playing a pivotal role in improving the lives of children in South Asia.