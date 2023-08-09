Train services on Main Line limited to single track; further delays expected

One of the two railway tracks on the Main Line has now been reopened for train services which were disrupted owing to the collision involving a container truck and the “Fauzi” office train near Mirigama, the Department of Railways said.

The General Manager of Railways M.J. Indipolage stated that since 12 trains which were scheduled to operate following the office train which was involved in the collision have been parked on the tracks, they will be made to operate one by one on the single track.

However, the train operations on the Main Line will possibly experience further delays, he added.

Meanwhile, the traffic flow from Pasyala Junction towards Mirigama and the expressway entrance, which was also hindered as a result of the accident, has now been brought back to normal, Ada Derana reporter said.

A container truck had collided with the “Fauzi” office train running from Polgahawela to Ratmalana at a level crossing in the Wilwatta area of Mirigama this morning (Aug. 09), causing severe damages to the container truck and also the train engine.

However, no injuries to people were reported in the incident.

Police revealed that the engine of the container truck had switched off when it was attempting to pass through the railway crossing. The driver of the container truck, whose efforts to get the engine started at the time failed, had then jumped off the vehicle.

Owing to the collision, train operations on the Main Line and Up-country Line were experiencing delays since this morning.