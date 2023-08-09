STF and CAA raid storage complex mixing chemicals with coriander powder

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has raided a storage complex where chemicals were allegedly being mixed with coriander powder in the Beach Road area of Kalmunai, and arrested a suspect who had operated the business.

The 44-year-old arrested suspect is a resident of the Kalmunai Kudy area, the police said.

This special raid had been carried out by the Police STF personnel together with the officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) in Ampara, based on a tip-off received last night (08).

The officers have taken custody of 2,125 kilograms of coriander powder mixed with a certain chemical, 8, 275 kilograms of substandard coriander and 225 kilograms of the said chemical which were found inside the storage complex at the time of the raid.

Officers of the Ampara Consumer Affairs Authority are conducting further investigations regarding the matter.