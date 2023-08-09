The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (09 August) ordered the Borella Police to conduct further investigations into the recent death of a three-year-old at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital, based on the medical reports and evidence presented thus far.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya, upon consideration of the facts presented by the police when the case was taken up in court this morning.

The Additional Magistrate pointed out that despite medical claims that the child’s kidneys were located abnormally, medical reports have evidenced the fact that they were, in fact, located anatomically right, and thus called for a comprehensive investigation in this regard.

Police then informed the court that one of the child’s kidneys which had been removed during the surgery still remains at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Borella.

Subsequently, the deceased child’s father, Mohomed Nizar Mohomed Fazleem, also gave evidence pertaining to the case, under the guidance of the Borella Police.

On 29 July, the death of three-year-old Hamdi Fazleen was reported following a kidney surgery at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital.

The child’s death is believed to have been caused after the doctor had rather carelessly surgically removed both kidneys, later claiming that the child was suffering from a rare condition, due to which his kidneys were located abnormally.

It was later reported that the doctor responsible for the surgery in question has fled the country.