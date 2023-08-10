Sri Lanka wins two medals at Commonwealth Youth Games

Sri Lanka’s Ayomal Akalanka has won the Silver medal in the final of the Men’s 400m Hurdles at the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile Nilupul Pehesara has won the Bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump event with a performance of 2.00m.

The Commonwealth Youth Games Athletic Championship is currently underway at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Akalanka of Ambagamuwa MMV had qualified for the final after coming first place in the first heat, yesterday.

He had won the Bronze Medal in the 400m Hurdles Boys event at the Asian Youth Under 18 Athletics Championship 2023 held in April this year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Pehesara had won the Silver medal in the High Jump event at the at the Asian Youth Under 18 Athletics Championship 2023.