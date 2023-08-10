Passenger security screening at BIA to be limited to one location

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has instructed to limit the security checks of passengers at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, to only one location in order to minimizing delays and inconveniencing of passengers.

Accordingly, the minister has instructed to carry out the security screening of passengers thoroughly at one point, in a manner that it will not affect the national security of the country, in order to reduce the inconvenience caused for air passengers who currently have to undergo security check at two points at the airport.

During a review meeting of the issues between Airport and Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. and SriLankan Airlines and progress in the aviation industry, the minister has directed the relevant officials to commence the relevant process from September, the Department of Government Information (DGI) reported.

Meanwhile, the provision of necessary infrastructure facilities required for this purpose is currently underway, the Minister said, according to the DGI.

Furthermore, the Minister of Aviation has emphasized that Airport and Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. and SriLankan Airlines should work collectively, since the advancement of the Sri Lankan aviation sector depends on the effectiveness of the joint operations of these two entities.