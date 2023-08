Train operations along the Kandy – Matale railway line are scheduled to be suspended from 18 – 21 August, owing to maintenance work on the railway track, Sri Lanka Railways reported.

Accordingly, trains plying between Matale and Kandy will be temporarily halted from midnight on 18 August until 04:00 a.m. on 21 August, due to maintenance work on the railway track between Kandy and Katugastota.