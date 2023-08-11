Badulla Teaching Hospital settles Rs. 20mn of outstanding electricity bill

August 11, 2023   09:45 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has restored the power supply to several sections of the Teaching Hospital in Badulla, which was disconnected due to non-payment of outstanding electricity bills.

The hospital’s electricity bill had added up to a staggering Rs. 70 million.

On account of this, the CEB disconnected the power supply to the nurses’ training center, doctors’ headquarters and the nurses’ hostel on Thursday morning (Aug. 10). 

However, the hospital’s administration has managed to settle Rs. 20 million and after informing in writing that the remaining outstanding amount would be settled within one week, the CEB took measures to restore the disconnected power supply at the aforementioned sections of the facility.

The Uva Province coordinator of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Palitha Rakapaksha said the doctors and the hospital’s staff members are afflicted due to such irresponsible management practices of the hospital administration.

Meanwhile, JVP’s former Uva Provincial Council member Samantha Vidyaratne revealed that the Badulla Teaching Hospital’s other bill payments including its water tariffs amounting to Rs. 9.8 million too have been defaulted.

