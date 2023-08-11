Court issues order against 11 people including Sarath Fonseka

The Maligakanda Magistrate has issued an order against 11 individuals including Ven. Pagoda Vijithavansa Thero and Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, preventing them from entering or marching in protest in parts of Colombo.

As per the court order, the demonstrators are barred from inconveniencing the members of the public by marching in protest along Deans Road, Kularatna Mawatha, T.B. Jayah Mawatha and Technical Junction in Colombo, Ada Derana correspondent says.