Three-day parliamentary debate on no-confidence motion against Keheliya in Sept.

Three-day parliamentary debate on no-confidence motion against Keheliya in Sept.

August 11, 2023   07:09 pm

The debate on the no-confidence motion being brought against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella is scheduled to take place during the first parliamentary week of September.

This was decided at a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held this afternoon (11 Aug), under the chairmanship of Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, three days of the parliamentary week scheduled to commence on 05 September will be dedicated for the relevant debate, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella revealed.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that the adjournment debate concerning Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) would be held on 24 August, the Parliamentary Department of Communication reported.

The motion of no confidence against the Health Minister was handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and MP Kavinda Jayawardena on July 21, with the signatures of 45 MPs.

The motion was moved over the alleged irresponsible importation of ‘substandard’ medicines and surgical equipment which led to a weakened health sector and even deaths.

The main opposition alleges that the government continued to bring in the relevant ‘substandard’ drugs outside of the procurement and registration process considering it to be a state of emergency, and that the move resulted in several deaths at major hospitals across the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.11

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.11

Sri Lanka aims for FTAs with ASEAN countries - President Ranil

Sri Lanka aims for FTAs with ASEAN countries - President Ranil

We must safeguard our banking system, and postpone Parate execution - Sajith

We must safeguard our banking system, and postpone Parate execution - Sajith

02 dead, 12 hospitalised after leptospirosis infections surge in Kurunegala

02 dead, 12 hospitalised after leptospirosis infections surge in Kurunegala

Wildlife authorities say tusker 'Agbo' suffering from septicemia after gunshot wounds

Wildlife authorities say tusker 'Agbo' suffering from septicemia after gunshot wounds

NPP leader Anura Kumara challenges Speaker's decision in Parliament

NPP leader Anura Kumara challenges Speaker's decision in Parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.11