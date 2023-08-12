Veteran author Anula de Silva passes away at 82

August 12, 2023   01:38 pm

Veteran Sri Lankan writer, translator and journalist Anula de Silva has passed away at the age of 82.

Her remains will lie in state at the Jayaratne Funeral Parlour until the final rites are planned to be performed at the Borella General Cemetery on Monday (Aug. 14).

Anula de Silva, born on January 27, 1941, in Ambalangoda, completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism in creative writing at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

De Silva began her career as a teacher in 1964 and published her first novel ‘Unmanthakayo’ in the same year.

She later joined Lake House, where she became a full-time writer for “Mihira” children’s newspaper.

In 1982, she joined to the Wijeya News Papers as a First Editor for “Sirikatha”, a women’s weekly. De Silva also served as the First Editor for another women’s weekly titled “Vanitha Viththi”.

De Silva has contributed to youth development activities at the National Youth Services Council in Sri Lanka and used her women’s weekly, radio programs and books to focus on women and their issues and how women should cultivate positive attributes and values to face their problems with courage.

She has penned more than 125 books including novels, translations and children’s books.

