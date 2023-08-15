Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from international Test cricket

August 15, 2023   08:38 am

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the finest wrist spinners in the world, has announced his retirement from international Test cricket.

In a letter reportedly addressed to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Hasaranga cited his desire to focus on limited overs cricket and contribute his best to the national team.

Hasaranga is also part of a number of T20 franchises across the world and with the rapid growth of franchise cricket – the Sri Lankan spinner has decided to retire from Test cricket. He has taken this decision to prolong his limited overs career.

