PM Gunawardena embarks on official visit to China

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is on a four-day official visit to China, has arrived at Kunming International Airport this morning (Aug. 15).

He departed Colombo last evening to begin his visit to China’s Yunnan Province, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the Sri Lankan prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Yunnan Provincial Committee Zhao Jin, Protocol Chief and other senior officials and Charge D’ Affairs at Sri Lanka Embassy K.K. Yoganadan and other officials of the mission.

Gunawardena is accompanied by State Ministers Tharaka Balasuriya, Janaka Wakkumbura and Kanaka Herath, MP Yadamini Gunawardena and Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake.

He will be the Chief Guest at the 7th China-South Asia Expo and the 27th China Kunming Import & Export Exhibition jointly hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Yunnan provincial government.

The expo – themed ‘Solidarity & Coordination for Common Development’ – will be held from August 16 to 20 in Kunming, China.

According to expo organizers, 60 countries in total are participating in this gigantic trade display. They include all South and Southeast Asian countries, and RECP member countries.

The 7th China-South Asia Expo is considered the most important economic and trade exchange events between China and South Asian countries. The 15 large pavilions will focus on promoting economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges with South Asia, as well as devote nine pavilions for regional cooperation, resource, industrial park, port, biopharmaceuticals and health, cultural tourism, modern agriculture, digital economy, and advanced manufacturing.

Covering an exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, the expo will also be displayed online.

As an important platform of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits between China and South and Southeast Asian countries, the expo will also stage a series of sideline events, in addition to three special events. There will be eight professional forums, such as the 4th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF).

In addition to holding discussions with Chinese leaders on bilateral relations, economic cooperation, trade and investments, the Prime Minister is scheduled to Visit Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Science, Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co. Ltd. or Sinohydro Bureau and Photovoltaic Power Station of Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co. Ltd in Kunming and Gusheng Village and Experimental paddy field of Yunnan State Farms Group, Erhai Ecological Corridor, Exhibition and Experience center of Xiaguan Compressed Tea in Dali.