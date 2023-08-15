SLBFE facilitates repatriation of 54 Sri Lankan workers stranded in Kuwait

A group of 54 Sri Lankan migrant workers who were stranded in Kuwait will be repatriated today (Aug. 15), the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says.

These SLBFE-registered individuals, after overstaying their visas and fleeing their initial workplaces, had been stuck in Kuwait without any means to return to the island.

The chairperson of the bureau, A.A.M. Hilmi has instructed the respective Sri Lankan emissaries to facilitate the expeditious return of the SLBFE-registered migrant workers stranded and accommodated at safe houses in foreign countries.

The safe return of the aforementioned 53 Sri Lankans stranded in Kuwait was facilitated after registering them with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait and subsequently informing the Immigration & Emigration Department and the Criminal Investigation Department.