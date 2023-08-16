No decision made on non-approval of foreign leave for doctors  Minister

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has stated that despite certain claims, no decision pertaining to non-approval of foreign leave for doctors has been made yet.

Speaking to Ada Derana in this regard, Rambukwella assured that a decision regarding the non-approval of foreign leave has not yet been made.

The Minister noted, however, that a discussion is due to be held with the health sector trade unions focusing on how Sri Lanka can retain its doctors, despite the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference this morning (16 Aug), Secretary of the Government Medical Officer’s Association (GMOA) Dr. Haritha Aluthge urged that the government take measures to resolve the issues faced by doctors, prior to imposing certain restrictions on them such as the non-approval of foreign leave.

Speaking further in this regard, Dr. Aluthge revealed that last year, 274 doctors had left the country.

“Last year, around 274 specialist doctors left the country. Half of them had not even informed anyone. That’s because they had tried to take leave, but since their leave had not been approved, they abandoned their ideas of continuing to work in Sri Lanka and left”, he said, highlighting that due to the unilateral decisions, doctors who intend to continue working in Sri Lanka are also compelled to leave.