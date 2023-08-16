WBB chairmans resignation does not affect Aswesuma program - Semasinghe

August 16, 2023   04:59 pm

Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says the welfare beneficiaries can rest assured that there will be no delays in implementing the Aswesuma program due to the resignation of the Welfare Benefits Board (WBB) chairman.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker dismissed certain media reports raising concerns about such delays.

According to the state minister, former WBB chairman Mr. B. Wijayaratne has informed President Ranil Wickremesinghe that he stepped down from the position due to personal reasons.

Following Mr. Wijayaratne’s resignation on Tuesday (Aug. 15), the Head of State recommended the name of the retired special grade officer of Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) Mr. Jayantha Wijeratne to the Constitutional Council to fill the vacant position.

Semasinghe emphasized that the resignation of Mr. Wijayaratne does not hinder the commencement of proceedings for verification of objections and appeals or making payments to beneficiaries who have fulfilled the requirements, such as opening bank accounts.

The state minister requested the eligible candidates to complete the bank requirements as early as possible.

