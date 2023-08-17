Nearly 200,000 across the country affected by drought

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) revealed that the number of individuals affected by prevailing dry weather across the island has neared 190,000.

The DMC points out that notably, people living in 52 Divisional Secretariat Divisions within 15 districts have faced drinking water issues that arose as a result of dry weather.

Accordingly, 183,038 individuals from 54,979 have been affected by the prevailing weather conditions.

The DMC further emphasized that 75,287 people have been affected in the Northern Province alone, adding that 70,238 of them are residents of Jaffna District.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press briefing held this morning (17), the Director of the DMC, Major General (Rtd) Sudantha Ranasinghe expressed that 52,400 families affected by the shortage of drinking water have been provided with drinking water.