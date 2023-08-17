PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months

PUCSL approval to procure 100MW power for 06 months

August 17, 2023   07:20 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted approval for the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to procure 100MW of Electricity Generation Capacity for 06 months on short term basis.

The approval of PUCSL has been granted to the transmission licensee under section 43(4)(c)(ii) of Sri Lanka Electricity Act No.20 of 2009 (as amended) to proceed with the procurement process for adding a generation capacity of 100MW in the southern area on short term basis for period of 6 months from 18th August 2023 subjected to the following conditions.

1.The adding generation capacity shall operate on merit order basis and transmission licensee shall demonstrate that the power plants operated on merit order through an independent dispatch audit at the end of Power Purchase Agreement period.

2.The Kotmale – New Polpitiya 220kV line shall be energized before 31st August 2024.

3.The procurement of above supplementary power shall be done on the least cost basis.

The Cabinet of Ministers had declared an emergency situation pertaining to the decision to release of water from Samanalawewa Power Plant for irrigation purposes of downstream cultivations and to procure 100MW of supplementary power by 15th August 2023, for a period of 4 to 6 months to avoid planned power shedding at the Cabinet meeting held on August 07.

The release of water for agricultural purposes from Samanalawewa has begun on August 08

Meanwhile according to information of the Metrological Department, significant rainfall can be expected only from mid-October 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.17

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.17

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Southern, Wayamba, Northern and North-Central Provinces at high-risk of drinking water shortage

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Health Promotion Bureau launches district-level cancer control programme for women

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

Acting Deputy DGHS accuses GMOA of being 'vengeful', after being called 'weakest administrator'

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China to help Sri Lanka address challenges of financial debt  Foreign Minister Wang Yi

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

We cannot have an economy dominated by the govt.  President

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00