Vietnam to expand economic cooperation with Sri Lanka

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has acceded to a request made by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to explore the possibility of new areas of trade and investments in addition to the current joint ventures in the public and private sectors.

PM Gunawardena met with the Vietnamese Deputy PM on the sidelines of the 7th China–South Asia Expo in Kunming, Yunnan Province in China on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

The Deputy PM said Vietnam has undertaken massive development projects and there would be employment opportunities for professionals and skilled Sri Lankan workers.

PM Gunawardena discussed with the Vietnamese Deputy PM about expanding cooperation in agriculture with a special focus on rubber, coconut and tea, and fisheries, alternative energy and mining.

He said that increasing the number of flights between the two countries would help the growing tourist arrivals and Vietnam agreed to cooperate in promoting tourism to Buddhist places of worship.

Vietnamese ministers and senior officials, Sri Lankan State Ministers Tharaka Balasuriya, Janaka Wakkumbura, Parliamentarian Yadamini Gunawardena and Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake also attended the meeting.