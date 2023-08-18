Parliamentary debate on Sri Lanka Cricket next week

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has scheduled an Adjournment Debate on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) moved by the Opposition for August 24.

This was announced at the committee meeting on August 11, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, to decide on the parliamentary business for the next week.

Accordingly, the parliament will be convened from August 22-25. Time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers, except on August 25 (Friday).

On August 22 (Tuesday), from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Regulations under the Antiquities Ordinance (Chapter 188) and the Order under the Tourism Act published in the Gazette Notification 2324/14 are scheduled to be taken up for debate and passed.

Thereafter, the Motion at the Adjournment Time moved by the Government will be held from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On August 23 (Wednesday), from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act published in the Gazette Notification 2336/45, Order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act published in the Gazette Notification 2336/71, Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act published in the Gazette Notification 2343/60 and Order under the Strategic Development Projects Act published in the Gazette Notification 2339/08 are planned to be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On August 24 (Thursday), the Resolution under the Essential Public Services Act by the President published in the Gazette Notification 2341/03 is scheduled to be approved without a debate at around 10.30 a.m.

Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate on Sri Lanka Cricket moed by the Opposition will be held until 5.30 p.m.

On August 25 (Friday), the entire day has been allotted for the Votes of Condolence on the late Members of Parliament. Accordingly, the Votes of Condolence for the late Ven. Udawatte Nanda Thero, S.A.R. Maddumabandara and B. Sirisena Cooray will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.