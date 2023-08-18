Fire-gutted Homagama chemical factory had no environmental protection license  CEA

August 18, 2023   05:14 pm

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) says that the chemical storage facility at the industrial zone in Katuwana, Homagama, which caught fire last night (17), had not obtained a valid Environmental Protection License (EPL).

Joining a press briefing held today (18), media spokesperson of the authority Ajith Weerasundara emphasized that the smoke has affected air quality in the area, adding that the wastewater discharged from the factory has polluted the surrounding environment.

Furthermore, he alleged that the administration of the industrial zone is responsible for the failure of the factory, which has been in operation since last December, to obtain the necessary permits.

He said the CEA would seek legal action against the chemical storage facility.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa urged the general public to stay away from the area where the fire-gutted facility is located.

Further, residents of the area were advised to wear face masks to avoid smoke inhalation.

