Parents of Pastor Jerome apologize for sons controversial remarks

Parents of Pastor Jerome apologize for sons controversial remarks

August 18, 2023   09:30 pm

The parents of the self-styled prophet, Pastor Jerome Fernando on Friday (Aug. 18) apologized for the controversial remarks made by their son.

The couple called on Venerable Omaple Sobhitha Thero at the headquarters of Ramanna Nikaya.

Fernando landed himself in hot water in May 2023 after a video of him making certain ‘derogatory’ statements on religious figures during one of his sermons was widely circulated on social media, and stirred much controversy in the country.

Later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) initiated an investigation into the matter, on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. On May 14, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an overseas travel ban on the pastor, who had left the island for Singapore on May 14.

During the probes, the CID uncovered transaction records to the tune of Rs. 12.2 billion upon examining 11 bank accounts held by the self-styled prophet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka, Australia have built trust amidst economic headwinds  HC Paul Stephens (English)

Sri Lanka, Australia have built trust amidst economic headwinds  HC Paul Stephens (English)

Sri Lanka, Australia have built trust amidst economic headwinds  HC Paul Stephens (English)

President meets Provincial Governors, Chief Secretaries to deliberate on future activities (English)

President meets Provincial Governors, Chief Secretaries to deliberate on future activities (English)

Successful IMF review will portray positive image for Sri Lanka's investors  State Minister (English)

Successful IMF review will portray positive image for Sri Lanka's investors  State Minister (English)

Foreign Minister briefs diplomatic corps on current developments in Sri Lanka (English)

Foreign Minister briefs diplomatic corps on current developments in Sri Lanka (English)

Woes of farmers hit hard by arid weather; govt urged to pay compensation soon

Woes of farmers hit hard by arid weather; govt urged to pay compensation soon

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.18

Concerns over possible contamination of air after Homagama chemical factory fire

Concerns over possible contamination of air after Homagama chemical factory fire

Security tightened at Kurundi temple premises after tense situation over religious services

Security tightened at Kurundi temple premises after tense situation over religious services