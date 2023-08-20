Diabetic patient dies after taking wrong medication mistakenly issued by pharmacy

A 62-year-old female patient in the Ingiriya area of Horana, has reportedly died after taking the incorrect type of medicine which was mistakenly issued by a private pharmacy.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that the pharmacy had mistakenly issued cancer medication to the deceased, who was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.

62-year-old P.M. Somawathi had received continuous treatment at the clinic of Horana Base Hospital. Accordingly, her husband had attended the hospital’s clinic on July 31 with her diagnosis reports to obtain the relevant medicine.

Since certain types of medicines were not available at the hospital, he had purchased them from a private pharmacy nearby.

The patient in question has had some difficulties after ingesting the relevant medicines obtained from the private pharmacy for about a week.

However, she had passed away after being admitted to the Horana Base Hospital, and it has been uncovered that the cause of the death was due to her taking the mistakenly issued medicine which is used for the treatment of cancer patients.

Further investigations into the death are being carried out by Ingiriya Police.