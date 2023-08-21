Kandy Esala Perahera commences today

The Sri Dalada Esala Perahera of the Scared Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy will commence with the first Kumbal Perahera parading the streets this evening (Aug 21).

Kumbal Perahera is slated to be held until August 25, while the first Randoli Perahera will begin on 26th, and parade the streets for five days until August 30.

The Kandy Esala festival will draw to an end following the water-cutting ceremony at the Mahaweli River in Getambe on August 31.

This year’s Esala Festival will officially come to an end after the Nilames together with the Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of Tooth Relic, Pradeep Nilanga Dela present the Sannasa (Scroll) to the President.