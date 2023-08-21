Kandy Esala Perahera commences today

Kandy Esala Perahera commences today

August 21, 2023   10:26 am

The Sri Dalada Esala Perahera of the Scared Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy will commence with the first Kumbal Perahera parading the streets this evening (Aug 21).

Kumbal Perahera is slated to be held until August 25, while the first Randoli Perahera will begin on 26th, and parade the streets for five days until August 30.

The Kandy Esala festival will draw to an end following the water-cutting ceremony at the Mahaweli River in Getambe on August 31.

This year’s Esala Festival will officially come to an end after the Nilames together with the Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of Tooth Relic, Pradeep Nilanga Dela present the Sannasa (Scroll) to the President.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.21

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.21

Political parties express views on economic crisis (English)

Political parties express views on economic crisis (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.20

SLTB losing Rs. 10 mn in income daily due to actions of certain drivers & conductors - Minister (English)

SLTB losing Rs. 10 mn in income daily due to actions of certain drivers & conductors - Minister (English)

Import restrictions will be lifted only after strict supervision  state minister (English)

Import restrictions will be lifted only after strict supervision  state minister (English)

Sri Lanka has reportedly met 35% of IMF commitments and failed 07% by end-July

Sri Lanka has reportedly met 35% of IMF commitments and failed 07% by end-July

Govt ready to provide required facilities - President emphasizes progress in tourism sector (English)

Govt ready to provide required facilities - President emphasizes progress in tourism sector (English)