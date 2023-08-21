Woman arrested with 04 passports at BIA

The officers of Police Narcotics Unit at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have arrested a woman who was in possession of 04 passports concealed within a stock of sarees she had brought from India.

The arrested passenger has been identified as a 48-year-old businesswoman from the Kalpitiya area in Puttalam.

She had arrived at the BIA at around 04.41 a.m. early this morning (21) onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Chennai.

Police suspect that the woman might have planned to hand over the relevant passports to human traffickers, in order to illegally migrate to European countries.

The arrested woman along with the 04 passports illegally brought into the country, have been handed over to the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the BIA.