Woman arrested with 04 passports at BIA

Woman arrested with 04 passports at BIA

August 21, 2023   01:37 pm

The officers of Police Narcotics Unit at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have arrested a woman who was in possession of 04 passports concealed within a stock of sarees she had brought from India.  

The arrested passenger has been identified as a 48-year-old businesswoman from the Kalpitiya area in Puttalam.

She had arrived at the BIA at around 04.41 a.m. early this morning (21) onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Chennai.

Police suspect that the woman might have planned to hand over the relevant passports to human traffickers, in order to illegally migrate to European countries.

The arrested woman along with the 04 passports illegally brought into the country, have been handed over to the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the BIA.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.21

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.21

Political parties express views on economic crisis (English)

Political parties express views on economic crisis (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.20

SLTB losing Rs. 10 mn in income daily due to actions of certain drivers & conductors - Minister (English)

SLTB losing Rs. 10 mn in income daily due to actions of certain drivers & conductors - Minister (English)

Import restrictions will be lifted only after strict supervision  state minister (English)

Import restrictions will be lifted only after strict supervision  state minister (English)

Sri Lanka has reportedly met 35% of IMF commitments and failed 07% by end-July

Sri Lanka has reportedly met 35% of IMF commitments and failed 07% by end-July

Govt ready to provide required facilities - President emphasizes progress in tourism sector (English)

Govt ready to provide required facilities - President emphasizes progress in tourism sector (English)