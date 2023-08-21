Parliamentary committee looks into measures taken to control drug menace

The measures taken to control the drug menace in Sri Lanka were discussed at the Select Committee of Parliament to look into and identify the mechanisms to be implemented in order to immediately control and eradicate the rapidly spreading drug menace in the country and to submit observations and recommendations to Parliament in that regard.

This was taken into discussion when the said committee met in Parliament recently under the Chairmanship of Public Security Minister Tiran Alles.

The Sri Lanka Police, National Dangerous Drugs Control Board and the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol were summoned before this Committee and the measures taken by these departments to control the drug menace in the country were discussed.

The Committee Chair, Minister Alles, stated that a special committee has been appointed headed by Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Deshbandu Tennakoon, to control the drug menace in this country.

Moreover, the officials representing the Sri Lanka Police mentioned that many of measures have been taken to stop bringing in drugs into the country in a large-scale. It was further said that the intelligence agencies of the neighboring countries will also support for this purpose.

Furthermore, the officials representing the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol presented to the Committee some suggestions that could be taken to reduce the use of tobacco and alcohol. Moreover, the officials further stated that the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board is working towards taking necessary measures for the treatment of people who are addicted to drugs.

The Members of Parliament who were present also presented proposals and ideas regarding drug control and the Committee Chair, Tiran Alles, stated that the proposals of Members should be taken into consideration and a report containing the proposals of these present sectors should be given to the Committee.

State Minister Sisira Jayakody, Members of Parliament Buddhika Pathirana, Jayantha Samaraweera, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, (Mrs.) Rajika Wickramasinghe and (Mrs.) Manjula Dissanayake, were present at the Committee meeting held.