Heat index advisory issued for several areas in Sri Lanka

August 22, 2023   04:12 pm

A heat index advisory with an ‘Amber’ warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for Wednesday (23 Aug) in several parts of the island.

Accordingly, the public have been warned by the Department that the temperature felt on the human body is expected to increase upto a level of ‘caution’ in some areas of the Northern, North-Central and Eastern Provinces, and the Moneragala District.

Further, the public have been warned that prolonged activity or exposure to the sun could lead to fatigue, while continuing such activities could result in heat cramps.

Thus, the Department urged for the public to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and take breaks in the shade as often as possible if their work involves extensive exposure to the sun, while also requesting that the all persons wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.

Further, the public were also warned to never leave children unattended, and to continuously check up on the elderly and the sick.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. 

It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

Effect of the heat index on human body is mentioned in the above table and it is prepared on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services.

