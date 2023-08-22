PM instructs to implement joint programme considering drinking water requirement as emergency situation

August 22, 2023   05:40 pm

Considering the current requirement for drinking water in the country as an emergency situation, it has been decided to implement an urgent programme through an Emergency Action Committee jointly with the Ministries of Water Supply, Irrigation, State Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The decision has been arrived at during a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Parliamentary premises today (22), according to the Prime Minister’s Office..

Accordingly, the PM has instructed to include the secretaries of the aforesaid ministries in the relevant committee under the leadership of the Prime Minister’s Secretary and also to involve all relevant institutions to implement this programme.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Irrigation Roshan Ranasinghe, Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Jeevan Thondaman, State Minister of Water Supply Sanath Nishantha, MPs Vasudeva Nanayakkara, A.L.M. Athaullah, Sudarshana Denipitiya, Jagath Samarawickrema, Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake and high-ranking officials of the PM’s office, Ministry of Water Supply and Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority, the statement said.

