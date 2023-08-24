Newly constructed Polpitiya-Hambantota transmission line connected to national grid

August 24, 2023   12:20 pm

The newly constructed Polpitiya-Hambantota 220kV transmission line has been connected to the national grid, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said on Thursday (Aug. 24).

Meanwhile, the new grid substation in Hambantota has also been energized.

The project was funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop the Polpitiya-Hambantota 220kV transmission line and Hambantota new grid substation with an investment of USD 55 million.

According to the state-owned utility, this 150km-long transmission line runs through 11 Divisional Secretariats from Ambagamuwa to Hambantota and the line capacity is 580MVA.

The Hambantota new grid substation has been completed with two power transformers with a total capacity of 500MVA.

With this transmission network improvement, the Southern part of electric grid will be strengthened, thereby increasing the reliability of power supply and power transfer capability to and from the Southern region, the CEB said further.

