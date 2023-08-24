Woman stabbed to death at hotel in Bandarawela

A 40-year-old female was reportedly stabbed to death at a hotel in Bandarawela on Thursday afternoon (24 Aug), police reported.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Atampitiya, Badulla, police said, adding that traces of poison had also been found in her body.

It remains unclear, however, as to whether the poison had been administered to the deceased by her attacker, or whether she had administered it herself.

The deceased’s body was found on a bed in a room by a group of hotel staffers earlier today, hours after she had arrived at the hotel.

Investigations have revealed that a 50-year-old resident of Gonawala, Kelaniya, had checked-in to the hotel last night (23 Aug), and had brought down the woman in question to the hotel this morning.

Later, however, police reported that the suspect had left the premises in a hurry, arousing suspicion amongst the staffers, which prompted them to go and check the room the suspect and the deceased had stayed in.

While investigations pertaining to the suspect’s arrest are currently underway, the Bandarawela Police also found a letter suspected to have been written by him was also found at the scene of the crime.