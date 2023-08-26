5th round of Sri Lanka-Thailand bilateral political consultations next week

August 26, 2023   08:59 am

The 5th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Sri Lanka and Thailand will be held on 28 August 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The consultations will be co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan.

The consultations are expected to assess the status of bilateral relations covering ongoing cooperation and areas of shared interest including politics, trade and investment, defense, culture and tourism.

The 4th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between two countries were held on 28 February 2018 in Colombo.

