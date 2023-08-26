Progress of 6 large-scale renewable projects reviewed

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says the progress of 6 large-scale renewable energy projects was reviewed with the developers and the officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) and Power & Energy Ministry on Friday (Aug. 26).

These projects aim to achieve the government’s policy of 70% renewable energy targets by 2030.

Issues related to approvals from the government, land acquisition, construction of transmission lines, grid concurrence, power purchasing agreements, financing, and implementation timelines of the projects were thus taken up for discussion.

Projects that were reviewed with the developers were:

1) 500 MW Wind project in Mannar & Pooneryn by Adani Green Energy – This project is planned to be completed by January 2025 with the construction of a 400Kv transmission line & necessary approvals and power purchasing agreements by end of september 2023.

2) 700+ MW Ground Mount Solar with battery storage in Poonakary – 134MW will be directly connected and operate with battery storage. To commence work in March 2024 with necessary approvals for transmission lines.

3) 150 MW Ground Mount Solar in Hambantota by a consortium of local developers – This will be built with transmission lines to be completed by December 2024. It can go up-to 300 MW with investment.

4) 100 MW Ground Mount Solar in Siyambalanduwa with Battery storage by the Consortium of Lakdhanavi Limited, Wind Force PLC and Blue Circle Pte. Ltd. to be completed by the end of 2025.

5) 100 MW Ground Mount Solar in Batticaloa by Solar Forge – This project is planned to be completed by 2025 with necessary construction of transmission line and approvals by October 2023.

6) 130 MW Ground Mount Solar in Sampur by the Joint Venture of CEB & NTPC of India – This project is expected to be completed in 2 stages with construction of 2 transmission lines and the first phase of 50 MW by 2025 funded by AIIB, NTPC and CEB.