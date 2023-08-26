Over 61,000 dengue cases reported thus far in 2023

Over 61,000 dengue cases reported thus far in 2023

August 26, 2023   07:53 pm

The number of dengue patients reported in Sri Lanka during the time elapsed this year has topped 61,000.

However, the number of high-risk areas where dengue infections were identified has dropped to 34, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

As per statistics, a total of 61,225 dengue patients have been detected in the country thus far in 2023.

The National Dengue Control Unit says the number of dengue cases recorded in the month of August is the lowest, compared to the months from January to July.

In the month of July, a total of 7,369 patients in total were recorded, however, in the days that have elapsed in August, only 4,536 were reported.

Colombo District has seen an uptick of dengue patients this year, and the figure has soared to 13,053. Meanwhile, Gampaha District has seen a total of 12,963 infections, with Kandy and Kalutara districts recording 4,976 and 3,949, respectively.

According to the Dengue Control Unit, only 38 deaths have been registered thus far in 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.26

Water released from Chandrika Wewa as Kattakaduwa reservoir dries up

Water released from Chandrika Wewa as Kattakaduwa reservoir dries up

Decline in investments from West in next 4-5 years  Ceylon Chamber chairman

Decline in investments from West in next 4-5 years  Ceylon Chamber chairman

CBSL issues order slashing interest rates on lending products

CBSL issues order slashing interest rates on lending products

UGC raises concerns about bringing regulation of universities under Education Ministry purview

UGC raises concerns about bringing regulation of universities under Education Ministry purview

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.04

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00