Over 61,000 dengue cases reported thus far in 2023

The number of dengue patients reported in Sri Lanka during the time elapsed this year has topped 61,000.

However, the number of high-risk areas where dengue infections were identified has dropped to 34, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

As per statistics, a total of 61,225 dengue patients have been detected in the country thus far in 2023.

The National Dengue Control Unit says the number of dengue cases recorded in the month of August is the lowest, compared to the months from January to July.

In the month of July, a total of 7,369 patients in total were recorded, however, in the days that have elapsed in August, only 4,536 were reported.

Colombo District has seen an uptick of dengue patients this year, and the figure has soared to 13,053. Meanwhile, Gampaha District has seen a total of 12,963 infections, with Kandy and Kalutara districts recording 4,976 and 3,949, respectively.

According to the Dengue Control Unit, only 38 deaths have been registered thus far in 2023.