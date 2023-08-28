Agri. Minister calls for report on claims that highly hazardous pesticides being used in Sri Lanka

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera has called for an immediate report regarding the alleged use of internationally banned pesticides within Sri Lanka, from the Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry.

The Centre for Environmental Justice had recently revealed that around 40 types of highly hazardous pesticides which have been banned internationally, are currently being utilized in Sri Lanka.

With regard to the matter, Minister Amaraweera has instructed the ministry’s secretary Gunadasa Samarasinghe to submit a report pertaining to the issue, as soon as possible, the Media Division of the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Meanwhile, when inquired by the Agricultural Minister in this regard, the Registrar of Pesticides has assured that no approval has been granted so far for the utilization of internationally-banned pesticides in Sri Lanka.

However, the Registrar of Pesticides has also emphasized that if the Centre for Environmental Justice will submit the relevant report in concern to the matter, he can initiate an investigation into the issue.

The Office of the Registrar of Pesticides has been empowered to take action against any individual who are engaged in the sale, distribution or use of pesticides that have been banned by the Government of Sri Lanka, according to the Agriculture Ministry.