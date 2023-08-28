Agri. Minister calls for report on claims that highly hazardous pesticides being used in Sri Lanka

Agri. Minister calls for report on claims that highly hazardous pesticides being used in Sri Lanka

August 28, 2023   12:18 pm

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera has called for an immediate report regarding the alleged use of internationally banned pesticides within Sri Lanka, from the Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry.

The Centre for Environmental Justice had recently revealed that around 40 types of highly hazardous pesticides which have been banned internationally, are currently being utilized in Sri Lanka.

With regard to the matter, Minister Amaraweera has instructed the ministry’s secretary Gunadasa Samarasinghe to submit a report pertaining to the issue, as soon as possible, the Media Division of the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Meanwhile, when inquired by the Agricultural Minister in this regard, the Registrar of Pesticides has assured that no approval has been granted so far for the utilization of internationally-banned pesticides in Sri Lanka.

However, the Registrar of Pesticides has also emphasized that if the Centre for Environmental Justice will submit the relevant report in concern to the matter, he can initiate an investigation into the issue.

The Office of the Registrar of Pesticides has been empowered to take action against any individual who are engaged in the sale, distribution or use of pesticides that have been banned by the Government of Sri Lanka, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.28

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.28

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.28

Legal action against individuals and organizations involved in pyramid schemes - State Minister (English)

Legal action against individuals and organizations involved in pyramid schemes - State Minister (English)

Dairy farmers also severely affected by dry weather conditions (English)

Dairy farmers also severely affected by dry weather conditions (English)

Advisory issued over increased temperatures in several parts of island (English)

Advisory issued over increased temperatures in several parts of island (English)

Population and housing census underway for 2023 & 2024 (English)

Population and housing census underway for 2023 & 2024 (English)

Highly hazardous pesticides found in Sri Lanka, Centre for Environmental Justice reveals

Highly hazardous pesticides found in Sri Lanka, Centre for Environmental Justice reveals